22. Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What makes a hydrofluorocarbon different from a chlorofluorocarbon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The difference is that a hydrofluorocarbon added fluorine for chlorine in a chlorofluorocarbon.
B
The difference is that a hydrofluorocarbon substitutes fluorine for chlorine in a chlorofluorocarbon.
C
The difference is that a hydrofluorocarbon removed hydrogen for chlorine in a chlorofluorocarbon.
D
The difference is that a hydrofluorocarbon substitutes hydrogen for chlorine in a chlorofluorocarbon.