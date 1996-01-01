2. Atoms & Elements
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two nuclides are isotones if they have the same number of neutrons but have a different number of protons. Identify four isotone symbols for 233Pa
A
232Ac, 232Th, 232Cm, 232Bk
B
231Ac, 232Th, 234U, 235Np
C
231Pa, 232Pa, 234Pa, 235Pa
D
229Ac, 230Th, 231Cm, 233Bk