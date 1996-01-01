15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.078 mol C sample was allowed to react in a flask to produce D according to the hypothetical gas-phase reaction
C → D
Select the attributes needed to determine the rate in terms of concentration per time for the reaction taking place.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
temperature of the solution
B
molecular mass of the solute
C
volume of the container
D
the pressure of the solute
E
mass of the solution