7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K and 723 torr, a sample of nitrogen has a volume of 38.55 mL. If the pressure is increased to 925 torr at a constant temperature, what volume would nitrogen occupy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36.3 mL
B
12.4 mL
C
30.1 mL
D
49.3 mL
E
29.3 mL