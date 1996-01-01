7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Inside a prep shed where the temperature is 18.°C, an arctic weather balloon is filled with 2.15 L of helium gas. Calculate the new volume (L) of the balloon once it is taken outside where the temperature is –52°C. Assume that the pressure remains constant at 1 atm and round the answer to 3 significant digits.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.20 L
B
2.83 L
C
1.91 L
D
1.63 L