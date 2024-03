A hydrated salt has a formula of MSO 4 •5H 2 O. At 298 K, the equilibrium vapor pressure of water above the solid is 21.8 mmHg. Calculate the value of ΔG when the vapor pressure of water is 21.8 mmHg and when the vapor pressure of water is 760 mmHg for the following reaction: MSO 4 •5H 2 O(s) ⇌ MSO 4 (s) + 5 H 2 O(g).