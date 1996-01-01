8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of work performed by a system on its surroundings is path-dependent.
B
The amount of work performed by a system on its surroundings is not path-dependent.
C
The amount of work performed by a system on its surroundings is not system-dependent.
D
The amount of work performed by a system on its surroundings is work-dependent.