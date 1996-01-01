8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of charcoal) to produce 5.00×102 kJ of heat.
C(s) + O2( g) → CO2( g) ΔH°rxn = −393.5 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.79 g
B
55.9 g
C
44.7 g
D
22.4 g