2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement below that was derived from the results of the Milikan experiment using charged oil drops.

A
The magnitude of the charge on an electron was determined
B
The neutron and proton having similar mass was confirmed
C
It was observed that cathode rays were identical to a stream of electrons coming from an atom.
D
The experiment proved that the nucleus contains the most of the mass of the atom