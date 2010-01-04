2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Air conditioning gives shopping malls cold and dry conditions. Static charges may accumulate on the soles of your shoes while you are walking inside the mall. If -25 µC is generated by your body, what is their collective mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 10−7 g
B
1.4 × 10−14 g
C
1.4 × 10−16 g
D
1.4 × 10−13 g