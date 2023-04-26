21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two radioactive isotopes M and N. Determine whether the following statement is true or false: If M has a greater decay rate constant, it will have a longer half-life than N.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False