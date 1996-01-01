9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength for a 45.9 g golf ball moving at 340 km/h. Is this wavelength observable?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 1.53 × 10–34 m; This wavelength is too small to be observed.
B
λ = 5.69 × 10–19 m; This wavelength is too small to be observed.
C
λ = 2.81 × 10–7 m; This wavelength can be observed in the visible region.
D
λ = 7.74 × 10–4 m; This wavelength can be observed in the infrared region.