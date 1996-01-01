When high-energy electrons that have been accelerated by a voltage difference of 25,000 V bombard a metal sample target, X rays with a wavelength of 1.74×10−10 m are created. The product of the voltage difference and the electronic charge, expressed in coulombs, yields the kinetic energy of the electrons, where 1 volt-coulomb equals 1 J. What are the electron's kinetic energy in joules and de Broglie wavelength in meters when accelerated by a 25,000 V voltage difference?