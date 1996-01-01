17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Lewis Acids and Bases
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants:
HBr (l) + PH2- (aq) ⇌ PH3 + Br-
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lewis acid: PH2-
Lewis base: HBr
B
Lewis acid: Br-
Lewis base: PH3
C
Lewis acid: PH3
Lewis base: Br-
D
Lewis acid: HBr
Lewis base: PH2-
