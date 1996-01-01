24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Ligands
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds Ligands
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the coordination complex, [Co(CN)6]3-, which species acts as the Lewis base during its formation with cobalt ion? Furthermore, determine the oxidation number of Co and the coordination number of the formed complex.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lewis base is CN-
Oxidation state of Co is +5
Coordination number of complex is 3
B
Lewis base is CN-
Oxidation state of Co is +3
Coordination number of complex is 6
C
Lewis base is Co
Oxidation state of Co is +2
Coordination number of complex is 3
D
Lewis base is Co
Oxidation state of Co is +4
Coordination number of complex is 6