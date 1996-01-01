7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 22°C, a 2.75-L flexible flask contains N2, He, and Ne with the partial pressures of 0.295 atm for N2, 0.162 atm for He, and 0.535 atm for Ne.
(a) What is the total pressure in atm?
(b) What is the volume in liters at STP occupied by He and Ne if the N 2 is removed selectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1.00 atm; b) 1.83 L
B
a) 0.992 atm; b) 1.77 L
C
a) 0.862 atm; b) 1.92 L
D
a) 1.19 atm; b) 1.86 L