A diamine is a compound that contains two amino groups and can accept two protons since each nitrogen in the compound can accept a proton. Propylenediamine (1-2-Diaminopropane), H 2 NC 3 H 6 NH 2 , is an example of a diamine:

H 2 NC 3 H 6 NH 2 (aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ H 3 NC 3 H 6 NH 2 +(aq) + OH−(aq) K b 1 = 6.61×10−5

H 3 NC 3 H 6 NH 2 +(aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ H 3 NC 3 H 6 NH 3 2+(aq) + OH−(aq) K b 2 = 4.07×10−8

Determine the pH of the solution after the addition of the following volumes of 0.300 M HCl to 30.0 mL of 0.200 M propylenediamine.

(i) 0 mL

(ii) 10.0 mL

(iii) 20.0 mL

(iv) 30.0 mL

(v) 40.0 mL

(vi) 50.0 mL