18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diamine is a compound that contains two amino groups and can accept two protons since each nitrogen in the compound can accept a proton. Propylenediamine (1-2-Diaminopropane), H2NC3H6NH2, is an example of a diamine:
H2NC3H6NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb1 = 6.61×10−5
H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH32+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb2 = 4.07×10−8
Determine the pH of the solution after the addition of the following volumes of 0.300 M HCl to 30.0 mL of 0.200 M propylenediamine.
(i) 0 mL
(ii) 10.0 mL
(iii) 20.0 mL
(iv) 30.0 mL
(v) 40.0 mL
(vi) 50.0 mL
A diamine is a compound that contains two amino groups and can accept two protons since each nitrogen in the compound can accept a proton. Propylenediamine (1-2-Diaminopropane), H2NC3H6NH2, is an example of a diamine:
H2NC3H6NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb1 = 6.61×10−5
H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH32+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb2 = 4.07×10−8
Determine the pH of the solution after the addition of the following volumes of 0.300 M HCl to 30.0 mL of 0.200 M propylenediamine.
(i) 0 mL
(ii) 10.0 mL
(iii) 20.0 mL
(iv) 30.0 mL
(v) 40.0 mL
(vi) 50.0 mL
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) pH = 11.6
(ii) pH = 9.82
(iii) pH = 8.21
(iv) pH = 6.61
(v) pH = 3.84
(vi) pH = 1.43
(ii) pH = 9.82
(iii) pH = 8.21
(iv) pH = 6.61
(v) pH = 3.84
(vi) pH = 1.43
B
(i) pH = 10.5
(ii) pH = 8.93
(iii) pH = 7.60
(iv) pH = 6.45
(v) pH = 4.90
(vi) pH = 2.53
(ii) pH = 8.93
(iii) pH = 7.60
(iv) pH = 6.45
(v) pH = 4.90
(vi) pH = 2.53
C
(i) pH = 1.51
(ii) pH = 3.82
(iii) pH = 5.21
(iv) pH = 7.69
(v) pH = 9.84
(vi) pH = 11.43
(ii) pH = 3.82
(iii) pH = 5.21
(iv) pH = 7.69
(v) pH = 9.84
(vi) pH = 11.43
D
(i) pH = 3.62
(ii) pH = 3.90
(iii) pH = 4.21
(iv) pH = 7.01
(v) pH = 9.74
(vi) pH = 10.53
(ii) pH = 3.90
(iii) pH = 4.21
(iv) pH = 7.01
(v) pH = 9.74
(vi) pH = 10.53