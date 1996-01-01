16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following diagram of a gas-phase reaction wherein each molecule represents 1.0 mol and a box with a volume of 1.0 L. What is the change in the number of gas molecules (Δn) as a result of the reaction?
Consider the following diagram of a gas-phase reaction wherein each molecule represents 1.0 mol and a box with a volume of 1.0 L. What is the change in the number of gas molecules (Δn) as a result of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–2
B
–3
C
2
D
3
E
1