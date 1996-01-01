7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
7. Gases Kinetic Molecular Theory
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which statements describe a gas that is placed at a very high temperature.
i) The intermolecular forces become more relevant to its behavior
ii) The average kinetic energy increases
iii) Particle collisions increase
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
ii only
C
i and ii
D
ii and iii
E
none of the above