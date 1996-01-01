9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match 2s and 2pz orbitals with their number of nodes (places where the electron density is zero).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2s: 1 node2pz: 1 nodal plane (the xy plane passing through the nucleus)
B
2s: 2 nodes2pz: 1 nodal plane (the xy plane passing through the nucleus)
C
2s: 1 node2pz: 2 nodal planes (the xz and yz planes passing through the nucleus)
D
2s: 2 nodes2pz: 2 nodal planes (the xz and yz planes passing through the nucleus)