9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
9. Quantum Mechanics Quantum Numbers: Nodes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows the wave function of a hypothetical electron in a one-dimensional box.
ψ(x) = sin (3/2)x; from x = 0 to x = 2π
Determine at which values of x is the probability of finding the electron high.
The following diagram shows the wave function of a hypothetical electron in a one-dimensional box.
ψ(x) = sin (3/2)x; from x = 0 to x = 2π
Determine at which values of x is the probability of finding the electron high.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = π/3 and 5π/3
B
x = 0, 2π/3, 4π/3, and 2π
C
x = π/3, π, and 5π/3
D
x = π/3, 2π/3, 4π/3, and 5π/3