1. Intro to General Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
1. Intro to General Chemistry Metric Prefixes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the years 2018/2019., the United States produced 51.29 million metric tons (1 metric ton = 1000 kg) of wheat The United States was ranked as the fifth-largest wheat producer in the world. What is the mass of the wheat produced in grams? Express without using exponents and use the correct metric prefix.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
51.29 pg
B
51.29 Tg
C
51.29 Mg
D
51.29 Gg