8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.5 kg box initially at rest, was pushed down from a 2.5 m high rack in a warehouse. Calculate the speed of the box before it hits the ground. Assume that all the potential energy of the box was converted into kinetic energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
49 m/s
B
7.0 m/s
C
3.5 n/s
D
12.3 m/s