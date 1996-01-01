2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Element Symbols
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the name of the element with an atomic number of 12.
Identify which among the categories below this element belongs to.
- noble gas
- halogen
- alkali metal
- alkaline earth metal
- transition metal
- lanthanide metal
- actinide metal
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnesium, Alkaline Earth
B
Beryllium, Alkaline Earth
C
Fluorine, halogen
D
Neon, Noble gas