9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Model
An electron in a hydrogen atom goes from an orbit of radius 0.371 nm to 0.923 nm. Determine whether energy is emitted or absorbed.
Energy is absorbed because the electron moves toward the nucleus
Energy is emitted because the electron moves toward the nucleus
Energy is absorbed because the electron moves away from the nucleus
Energy is emitted because the electron moves away from the nucleus