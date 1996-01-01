8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball was thrown upward. If the half the energy was given to the ball of the same size and mass, how would the max height of the second ball compare with the first ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The height of the second ball is the same.
B
The height of the second ball is twice as high.
C
The height of the second ball is half as high.