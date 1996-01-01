3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements.
a. silver and chlorine
b. sodium and sulfur
c. aluminum and sulfur
d. potassium and chlorine
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AgCl2, Na2S, Al2S3, and KCl
B
AgCl, NaS, AlS, and KCl
C
AgCl, NaS2, Al3S2, and KCl
D
AgCl, Na2S, Al2S3, and KCl