The Energy of Light
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the corresponding energy of a photon for each of the following frequencies:
a. 2.2 GHz
b. 4.2 THz
c. 102.5 MHz
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 1.5×10–21 J; b. 2.8×10–21 J; c. 6.791×10–29 J
B
a. 1.5×10–24 J; b. 2.8×10–21J; c. 6.791×10–26 J
C
a. 1.5×10–19 J; b. 2.8×10–22 J; c. 6.791×10–24 J
D
a. 1.5×10–22 J; b. 2.8×10–19 J; c. 6.791×10–22 J