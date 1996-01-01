The Baeyer-Villiger reaction is used in the production of plastics and pharmaceuticals to convert ketones to lactones.

It has a byproduct 3-chlorobenzoic acid, that is shock-sensitive and prone to exploding. Another process under development makes use of hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst made of tin deposited within solid support. The catalyst can be easily extracted from the reaction mixture. What is the lactone product for the oxidation of the following ketone by hydrogen peroxide?