12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the figure below of 3 possible shapes of an AB3 molecule. Identify the electron geometry for each.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) trigonal planar, ii) tetrahedral, iii) Trigonal bipyramidal
B
i) tetrahedral, ii) tetrahedral, iii) tetrahedral
C
i) tetrahedral, ii) octahedral, iii) linear
D
i) tetrahedral, ii) octahedral, iii) trigonal planar