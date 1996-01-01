3. Chemical Reactions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfur trioxide (SO3) can be formed from the reaction of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen gas (O2) according to the following reaction:
SO2(g) + O2(g) → SO3(g)
Provide the balanced equation for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 SO2(g) + 2 O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
B
2 SO2(g) + 2 O2(g) → 3 SO3(g)
C
SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
D
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)