18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two white solids, CaCO3 and BaCO3, are obtained in an analysis. What tests will you perform to determine which is BaCO3?
A
Dissolve the two white solids in an acetic acid solution. Add potassium chromate to form chromate salts. If a yellow precipitate forms, the solution contains Ba2+. To confirm presence of Ba2+, dissolve the yellow precipitate in concentrated HCl and evaporate to dryness. Apply flame test. A yellow-green flame confirms the presence of Ba2+.
B
Dissolve the two white solids in an acetic acid solution. Add potassium chromate to form chromate salts. If a white precipitate forms, the solution contains Ba2+. To confirm presence of Ba2+, dissolve the white precipitate in concentrated HCl and evaporate to dryness. Apply flame test. A red flame confirms the presence of Ba2+.
C
Dissolve the two white solids in a nitric acid solution. Add potassium chromate to form chromate salts. If a white precipitate forms, the solution contains Ba2+. To confirm presence of Ba2+, apply flame test. A blue flame confirms the presence of Ba2+.
D
Dissolve the two white solids in a carbonic acid solution. Add potassium chromate to form chromate salts. If a yellow precipitate forms, the solution contains Ba2+. To confirm presence of Ba2+, apply flame test. A yellow flame confirms the presence of Ba2+.