6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cell shown in the image below is used to commercially produce Sr, the element, via electrolysis from a molten salt (the "electrolyte"), such as SrCl2. Remember that in an electrolytic cell, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries, the anode is given the - sign and the cathode is given the + sign. What is the half-reaction at the anode of the electrolytic cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Cl–(aq) → Cl2(g) + 2e–
B
Sr2+(aq) + 2e– → Sr(l)
C
Cl2(g) + 2e– → 2 Cl–(aq)
D
Sr(l) → Sr2+(aq) + 2e–