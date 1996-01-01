7. Gases
Pressure Units
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A manometer is attached to a sample of gas that occupies a volume of 3.24 liters. In an arm of the manometer, the mercury level attached to the gas sample is 21.4 mm lower than that of the arm open to the atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure is 1.15 atm. Determine the pressure of the gas sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
895 torr
B
874 torr
C
853 torr
D
20.3 torr
E
22.6 torr