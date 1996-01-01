9. Quantum Mechanics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement:
A
De Broglie hypothesized that electrons exhibit both particle and wave properties.
B
Thomson concluded that electrons having mass is a particle property, whereas cathode rays have wave properties.
C
De Broglie's concept of the electron matter wave provides a rationale for the quantization of the electron's angular momentum in Bohr's model of the hydrogen atom.
D
De Broglie's experiments concluded that atoms are mostly empty space.