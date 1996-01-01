9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron neutrino (νe) is an elementary particle that has zero electric charge. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a νe traveling at 2.98×108 m/s if it has a rest mass 2.32×105 times smaller than an electron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.74×105 m
B
1.45×104 m
C
2.78×10–5 m
D
5.66×10–7 m