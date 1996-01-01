14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
14. Solutions Types of Aqueous Solutions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
If solution A is a saturated solution of FeCO3, classify solutions B-D as unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solutions. The images only show the Fe2+ and CO32– ions in the solution.
If solution A is a saturated solution of FeCO3, classify solutions B-D as unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solutions. The images only show the Fe2+ and CO32– ions in the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B: saturated; C: unsaturated; D: supersaturated
B
B: supersaturated; C: saturated; D: unsaturated
C
B: saturated; C: unsaturated; D: saturated
D
B: unsaturated; C: supersaturated; D: saturated