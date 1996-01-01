12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Which of the following is true given that O2 and NF are isoelectronic?
A
The atomic orbital of N has a greater contribution to the π2p MOs of NF than the atomic orbital of F
B
The atomic orbital of N has a smaller contribution to the π2p MOs of NF than the atomic orbital of F
C
The atomic orbital of N and F has an equal contribution to the π2p MOs of NF
D
None of the above