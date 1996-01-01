17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true about CH3OH in the given reaction?
HNO3 + CH3OH ⇌ NO3- + CH3OH2+
CH3OH is a Bronsted-base.
CH3OH is a Bronsted-acid.
CH3OH is both a Bronsted-base and Bronsted-acid
CH3OH is neither a Bronsted-base nor Bronsted-acid