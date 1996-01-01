14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling point and boiling point elevation constant of chloroform are 61.2 °C and 3.63 °C/m, respectively. What is the boiling point of a solution made of 89.3 g of benzoic acid (molar mass = 122.12 g/mol) is dissolved in 853 mL of chloroform (1.49 g/mL) ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
63.3 °C
B
64.8 °C
C
59.1 °C
D
57.6 °C