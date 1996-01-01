22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkynes
22. Organic Chemistry Naming Alkynes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dichloroethane is produced when chlorine reacts with chloroethane in a light-catalyzed substitution reaction. Write names for two dichloroethane isomers.
Dichloroethane is produced when chlorine reacts with chloroethane in a light-catalyzed substitution reaction. Write names for two dichloroethane isomers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2,1-dichloroethane and 2,2-dichloroethane
B
1,1-dichloroethane and 2,2-dichloroethane
C
1-dichloroethane and 2-dichloroethane
D
1,1-dichloroethane and 1,2-dichloroethane