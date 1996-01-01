11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Formal Charge
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2. Explain using formal charges.
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2. Explain using formal charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2 because S is less electronegative than Si but more electronegative than Cl.
B
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2 because S is more electronegative than Si but less electronegative than Cl.
C
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2 because S has equal electronegativity with Si but less electronegative than Cl.
D
S is the terminal atom in SiS2 but S is the central atom in SCl2 because S is more electronegative than Si but has the same electronegativity with Cl.