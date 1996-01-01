21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though the elements in the lanthanide series have comparable chemical reactivity, their abundances in the crust of the Earth differ by two orders of magnitude. The graph below displays the relationship between relative abundance and atomic number. Which statement explains why elements with even atomic numbers have more abundant isotopes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Elements with even atomic numbers have more abundant isotopes because of their special stability associated with pairs of protons and neutrons.
B
Elements with even atomic numbers have more abundant isotopes because of their special stability associated with a magic number of protons.
C
Elements with even atomic numbers have more abundant isotopes because of their special stability associated with a magic number of neutrons.
D
Elements with even atomic numbers have more abundant isotopes because of their special stability associated with being on the band of stability.