21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The creation of Livermorium involved the collision of a target 24896Cm with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote as Z. After the collision, the product atom immediately releases neutrons and Livermorium is formed.
24896Cm + Z → 296116Lv → 293116Lv + 3 10n
Isotope Z is remarkable in that it is very long-lived despite having an unfavorable neutron-to-proton ratio (its half-life is on the scale of 1019 years). Can you offer an explanation for its unusual stability?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The unusual stability of isotope Z is related to the magic numbers of protons and electrons
B
The unusual stability of isotope Z is related to the magic numbers of protons and neutrons
C
The unusual stability of isotope Z is related to the N/Z ratio
D
The unusual stability of isotope Z is related to the A/Z ratio