The creation of Livermorium involved the collision of a target 248 96 Cm with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote as Z. After the collision, the product atom immediately releases neutrons and Livermorium is formed.

248 96 Cm + Z → 296 116 Lv → 293 116 Lv + 3 1 0 n

Isotope Z is remarkable in that it is very long-lived despite having an unfavorable neutron-to-proton ratio (its half-life is on the scale of 1019 years). Can you offer an explanation for its unusual stability?