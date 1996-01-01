14. Solutions
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the vapor pressure of a solution made by dissolving 27.3 g of naphthalene in 175 mL of water at 30.0 °C, assuming that naphthalene is not volatile and dissolves molecularly? (Vapor pressure of water at 30.0 °C = 31.82 torr, density water = 1.0253 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.2 torr
B
38.6 torr
C
31.7 torr
D
31.8 torr