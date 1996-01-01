14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the vapor pressure above a solution containing 1.47 g hexane (C6H14) and 2.18 g methanol (CH3OH) at 40.0 °C if the vapor pressures of pure hexane and pure methanol at 40.0 °C are 279 torr and 265 torr, respectively? (Assume ideal behavior)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
268 torr
B
265 torr
C
272 torr
D
279 torr