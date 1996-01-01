19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
126PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the ΔG at 298 K for the following reaction when the PO2 = 0.78 atm and PO3 = 0.63 atm? (ΔG°f O3 (g) = 163.2 kJ/mol, ΔG°f O2 (g) = 0 kJ/mol)
2 O3 (g) ⇌ 3 O2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−163.7 kJ
B
−326.0 kJ
C
651.9 kJ
D
120.0 kJ