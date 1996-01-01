17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
In aqueous solution, which of the following behaves as strong acids or strong bases?
HClO3, H2SO3, NH3, Br—
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strong acid: HClO3
Strong base: NH3
B
Strong acid: H2SO3
Strong base: none
C
Strong acid: HClO3
Strong base: none
D
Strong acid: none
Strong base: NH3
E
Strong acid: H2SO3
Strong base: Br—
F
Strong acid: HClO3
Strong base: Br—
