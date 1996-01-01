2. Atoms & Elements
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Calculating Molar Mass
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molar mass for each of the following halogen-containing compounds. Answers must contain at least 5 significant figures.
a) NaBrO3
b) C13H6Cl4
Calculate the molar mass for each of the following halogen-containing compounds. Answers must contain at least 5 significant figures.
a) NaBrO3
b) C13H6Cl4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 169.39 g/mol, b) 323.39 g/mol
B
a) 145.36 g/mol, b) 312.99 g/mol
C
a) 123.36 g/mol, b) 326.39 g/mol
D
a) 150.89 g/mol, b) 303.99 g/mol