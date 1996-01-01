14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Osmosis is the movement of water through semi-permeable membranes such as cell walls. Crenation occurs when water is expelled from the cell and causes it to shrivel. Hemolysis occurs when water enters the cell and causes it to swell and burst.
Given a patient's red blood cell with surrounding fluid depleted by electrolytes. Did creation or hemolysis occur?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hemolysis
B
crenation
C
both hemolysis and crenation
D
none of the above